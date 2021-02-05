3,496 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $70.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70.

