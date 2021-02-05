3,350 Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 102.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

