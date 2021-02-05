302 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 53,628 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $4,343,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.