$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

NYSE:BAX opened at $77.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 262,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 96,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

