2,557 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

LMND opened at $148.00 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.72.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

In related news, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,044,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,993,387 shares of company stock worth $245,456,818.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

