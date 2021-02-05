25,500 Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 228,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LFVN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.
LifeVantage Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
