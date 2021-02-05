25,500 Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 228,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFVN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

