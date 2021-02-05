24,766 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,044 shares of company stock worth $15,328,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

SIVB stock opened at $489.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $497.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.16 and its 200 day moving average is $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

