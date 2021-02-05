2,242 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

