2,212 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

