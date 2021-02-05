22,000 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $11,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSKR opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

