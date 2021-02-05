20,800 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 505,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,930,359. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock worth $121,858,668.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.