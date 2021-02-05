1,939 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.