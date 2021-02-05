1,600 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.54. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,132. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

