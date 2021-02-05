$159.54 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $159.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.90 million and the lowest is $143.64 million. RPC posted sales of $243.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $707.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.86 million to $809.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $855.24 million, with estimates ranging from $775.42 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RPC by 153.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

