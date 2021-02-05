1,567 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $150.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

