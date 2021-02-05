15,000 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.05% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 120.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sleep Number by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

SNBR opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

