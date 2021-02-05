$15.72 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce $15.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.61 billion and the lowest is $14.82 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $15.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $53.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.62 billion to $55.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.32 billion to $71.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $6,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 50.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 278,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

