$15.64 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report sales of $15.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $16.10 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $61.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.83 million, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $85.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $915,375.00. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,685 shares of company stock worth $20,324,632 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

