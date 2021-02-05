14,935 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.