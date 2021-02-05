140166 Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $90.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at 140166 from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,564. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $79.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

