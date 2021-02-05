102,771 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.42 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

