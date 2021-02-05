$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

