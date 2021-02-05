$0.41 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Community reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

FCCO opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Community by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Community by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

