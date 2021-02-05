-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.