$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

GIL opened at $26.47 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.