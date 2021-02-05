$0.18 EPS Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $1.26. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock worth $139,243,978. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,434,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

