$0.17 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 243,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.