$0.05 EPS Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.21. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on USM shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of USM stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 53.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

