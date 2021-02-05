$0.04 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

