Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,782 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $272.12 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,814.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.63 and a 200-day moving average of $294.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.