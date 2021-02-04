Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

INFO opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.