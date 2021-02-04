Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.59 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after acquiring an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,393 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,145,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 232.74 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.