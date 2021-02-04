Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 225.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of DaVita by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

