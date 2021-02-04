Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,481 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $138.48 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

