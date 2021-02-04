ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $231,522.63 and approximately $321.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00403331 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,211,870,546 coins and its circulating supply is 14,172,645,493 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

