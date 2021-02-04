ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $58,951.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00139815 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00239754 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00076246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00039399 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

