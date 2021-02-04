zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZLPSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of zooplus stock opened at $226.00 on Thursday. zooplus has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.41.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

