ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Up 11.2%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was up 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 510,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 757,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

About ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

