Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $158.56 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average is $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

