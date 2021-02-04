Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

