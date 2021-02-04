Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $166,979.38 and approximately $16,248.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00065776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01335334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.51 or 0.05208019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

