ZEON (ZEON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,317.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 68.6% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $2,317.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00066720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.50 or 0.01271819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00053634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,179.66 or 0.05805536 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

