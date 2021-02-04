Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $12,920.35 and approximately $157.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.