Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $403.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $419.21. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,824,811. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

