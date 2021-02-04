Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Increased to $189.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $107.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $173.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.