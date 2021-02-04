Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Increased to $189.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $107.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.
NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $173.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $193.54.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.