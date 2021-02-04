Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to “Hold”

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $409.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.58.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $392.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.06 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

