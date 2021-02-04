Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) to Hold

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get SVMK alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

SVMK opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $95,278.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SVMK by 74.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 369,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.