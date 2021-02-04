Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Strong-Buy

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost from sales and earnings beat in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Moreover, e-commerce sales remained positive driven by strong online sales growth in all regions, even after the reopening of stores. It envisions online sales to represent 20% of total sales over the next few years. It has been witnessing declining SG&A expenses for the past few quarters. However, continued impacts of COVID-19 and resurgence of cases, leading to temporary store closures in some parts of Europe and soft store traffic in North America hurt quarterly results. Sluggishness in Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Heritage Brands businesses also hurt sales. Management expects the COVID-19 woes to continue hurting fourth quarter revenues and earnings due to resurgence in cases.”

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:PVH opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 274,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,549,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after buying an additional 170,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

