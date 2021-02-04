Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to “Hold”

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

MNKD opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 41,159 shares of company stock worth $108,721 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

