Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Buy

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $508.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research reported stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results driven by broad-based secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. The company saw an increase in NAND demand related to 5G migration, video, and new game consoles. It witnessed persistent Foundry strength in the quarter. Encouragingly, advanced packaging technology inflections remain a tailwind. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research has been benefiting from its transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and foreign currency fluctuations remain concerns.”

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

LRCX stock opened at $504.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,505. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.